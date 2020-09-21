Libyan Rival Powers Discussing Ways to Split Oil Export Revenue - Russian Foreign Minister

The rival powers in Libya are discussing ways to divide oil export revenue after reaching an agreement to lift embargo on oil sales, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The rival powers in Libya are discussing ways to divide oil export revenue after reaching an agreement to lift embargo on oil sales, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster.

On Saturday, Libya's National Oil Corporation said the force majeure was lifted on production and export of oil. A day earlier, the Libyan National Army, which supports the Tobruk-based parliament, said it had reached an agreement with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) and tribal factions to conditionally lift a blockade of Libya's oilfields and terminals.

"Well, this [the profit distribution mechanism] is being discussed by the Libyan parties. This was raised during the contacts between [President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila] Saleh and [head of the GNA Fayez] Sarraj. This is being discussed now with the people in Tobruk including the representatives of the Libyan National Army," Lavrov said.