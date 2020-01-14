Libyan Statehood Destroyed by NATO, Libya to Benefit From Repeating Syria Scenario- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Since Libya's statehood has been destroyed by NATO, the country would benefit from undergoing the same stabilization process as Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Since Libya's statehood has been destroyed by NATO, the country would benefit from undergoing the same stabilization process as Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Moscow hosted intra-Libyan peace talks on Monday, in which Russia's and Turkey's representatives participated. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar left the Russian capital without signing a ceasefire agreement with the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj. Meanwhile, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala has told Sputnik that the GNA delegation has signed the deal before leaving for Istanbul.

"If Libya could become 'a second Syria', I believe the Libyan people will benefit from this. Unfortunately, there is no statehood in Libya so far," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

"The Libyan statehood was bombed by NATO in 2011, and we are still facing the consequences of this illegal, criminal escapade, the Libyan people first of all," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister noted the need to urge the conflicting parties in Libya to negotiate instead of resorting to using force.

Lavrov said that Moscow would continue effort toward finding a solution to the crisis, since the final result is yet to be achieved.