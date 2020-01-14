UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Statehood Destroyed By NATO, Libya To Benefit From Repeating Syria Scenario- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:53 PM

Libyan Statehood Destroyed by NATO, Libya to Benefit From Repeating Syria Scenario- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Since Libya's statehood has been destroyed by NATO, the country would benefit from undergoing the same stabilization process as Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Since Libya's statehood has been destroyed by NATO, the country would benefit from undergoing the same stabilization process as Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Moscow hosted intra-Libyan peace talks on Monday, in which Russia's and Turkey's representatives participated. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar left the Russian capital without signing a ceasefire agreement with the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj. Meanwhile, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala has told Sputnik that the GNA delegation has signed the deal before leaving for Istanbul.

"If Libya could become 'a second Syria', I believe the Libyan people will benefit from this. Unfortunately, there is no statehood in Libya so far," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

"The Libyan statehood was bombed by NATO in 2011, and we are still facing the consequences of this illegal, criminal escapade, the Libyan people first of all," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister noted the need to urge the conflicting parties in Libya to negotiate instead of resorting to using force.

Lavrov said that Moscow would continue effort toward finding a solution to the crisis, since the final result is yet to be achieved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Army Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Same Istanbul Libya Criminals All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Moeed Yusuf included in NSC

11 minutes ago

China to Purchase at Least $200Bln of US Goods, Se ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) first-phase of ..

11 minutes ago

PC-1 of construction of a new 100-bed hospital in ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) suspends LHC orders regarding r ..

11 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s Bungalow in Gulberg to be auctioned ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.