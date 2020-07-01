UrduPoint.com
Libyan Tribes Handed Over Country's Oil Deposits To LNA, Parliament - Supreme Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:00 AM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan tribes completely handed over control of oil fields and ports to the parliament in the east of the country and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik.

"On Monday, we transferred the oil fields and ports to the parliament and LNA, they may unblock them at any time," al-Haleeq said.

He recalled that tribes had blocked these facilities in order to avoid the use of oil revenues "to finance terrorism and armed groups, when Libyan funds are wasted on the supply of weapons and the redeployment of mercenaries killing Libyans."

Al-Haleeq said the oil-bearing areas had been transferred under the control of the LNA on condition of compliance with the tribes' demands, otherwise the oil facilities would be blocked again.

