Libyan Tribes Maintain Contact With US, France on Oilfields Reopening - Supreme Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders has been in contact with the United States and France on the reopening of the country's oilfields and reserves, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have held bilateral contacts with some representatives of the United States and France and maintain close contact with the international community. We are also discussing this subject with the command of the Libyan National Army [LNA], as well as with the leadership of the Libyan House of Representatives. We are ready to open oil deposits," al-Haleeq said.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chairman said that the council seeks to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money to ensure an equal distribution of resources between all Libyan people. According to al-Haleeq, negotiations are underway with the United Nations on the matter.

In Libya, the confrontation between the LNA and its main rival the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has practically split the oil-rich country into two parts.

Since January, most of the parts of Libya's oil depots and ports have been closed due to a lock on oil facilities initiated by an order from the LNA's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. According to Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), the losses amount to around $5 billion.

Earlier in the month, the country's largest Sharara oilfield resumed operations after a four-month suspension, but was disrupted when an armed group broke into the field and ordered its employees to shut down oil production. In response, Libya's NOC condemned the incident in the strongest terms and said that it totally rejects any military presence within the company's facilities.