UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Tribes Maintain Contact With US, France On Oilfields Reopening - Supreme Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Libyan Tribes Maintain Contact With US, France on Oilfields Reopening - Supreme Council

The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders has been in contact with the United States and France on the reopening of the country's oilfields and reserves, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, said in an interview with Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders has been in contact with the United States and France on the reopening of the country's oilfields and reserves, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have held bilateral contacts with some representatives of the United States and France and maintain close contact with the international community. We are also discussing this subject with the command of the Libyan National Army [LNA], as well as with the leadership of the Libyan House of Representatives. We are ready to open oil deposits," al-Haleeq said.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chairman said that the council seeks to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money to ensure an equal distribution of resources between all Libyan people. According to al-Haleeq, negotiations are underway with the United Nations on the matter.

In Libya, the confrontation between the LNA and its main rival the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has practically split the oil-rich country into two parts.

Since January, most of the parts of Libya's oil depots and ports have been closed due to a lock on oil facilities initiated by an order from the LNA's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. According to Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), the losses amount to around $5 billion.

Earlier in the month, the country's largest Sharara oilfield resumed operations after a four-month suspension, but was disrupted when an armed group broke into the field and ordered its employees to shut down oil production. In response, Libya's NOC condemned the incident in the strongest terms and said that it totally rejects any military presence within the company's facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia France Company Oil Noc Bank Split United States Libya Money January All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

6 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.