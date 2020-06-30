The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders wants to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money, in order to ensure an equal split of resources between Libya's regions, and negotiations with the United Nations are already underway, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders wants to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money, in order to ensure an equal split of resources between Libya's regions, and negotiations with the United Nations are already underway, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We offered them [in negotiations with the international community] to open a new bank account to deposit all Libyan oil money and dividends into it. I wished for this account to be opened in Russia so that there would be a equal split of the resources between the three regions of Libya.

This way there would be social justice in the interest of the Libyan people in health, education and infrastructure, and everything that underpins the development of the Libyan economy," Al-Haleeq said.

"We are in negotiations with the international community and the United Nations on several fronts but we hope that Russia will play a bigger and stronger role than it is now," the deputy chairman added.