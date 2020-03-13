(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Oil production in Libya has continued to decline since mid-January as a result of the blockade of oil ports and has already dropped below 100,000 barrels per day, the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday.

"Oil and gas production in Libya has been consistently down. The current levels of production are 97,508 barrels a day, as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Forced restriction of production has resulted in financial losses exceeding 3,086,823,264 USD since January 17, 2020," the company said in a statement.

The NOC said that before the blockade and the announcement of force majeure on January 18, production was at around 1.22 million barrels per day.

In mid-January, the NOC warned that the possible shutdown of oil terminals would have far-reaching consequences for the national economy. The statement was a response to calls from the Libyan tribal leaders and public figures to shut down oil terminals to protest the UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) alleged use of oil revenues to pay for foreign military support.