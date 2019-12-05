The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that El Feel oil field in the country's southwest had been temporarily closed again due to the unstable security situation in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Libyan National Oil Corporation ( NOC ) said on Thursday that El Feel oil field in the country's southwest had been temporarily closed again due to the unstable security situation in the area.

The field was also closed on November 27 due to similar reasons but soon resumed its activities.

"Oil production at the El Feel field has been suspended over the illegal closure of one of the valves at the export oil pipeline," the NOC said in a statement.

Libya is ruled by two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.