UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's El Feel Oil Field Suspends Work Over Instability - National Oil Corporation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:56 PM

Libya's El Feel Oil Field Suspends Work Over Instability - National Oil Corporation

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that El Feel oil field in the country's southwest had been temporarily closed again due to the unstable security situation in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that El Feel oil field in the country's southwest had been temporarily closed again due to the unstable security situation in the area.

The field was also closed on November 27 due to similar reasons but soon resumed its activities.

"Oil production at the El Feel field has been suspended over the illegal closure of one of the valves at the export oil pipeline," the NOC said in a statement.

Libya is ruled by two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Oil Noc April November Government

Recent Stories

Iran working on nuclear-capable missiles: European ..

30 seconds ago

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Nazi interpreter loses fight for Canada citizen ..

32 seconds ago

Fiji start World Sevens series defence on positive ..

34 seconds ago

WTO provisionally approves 2020 budget, likely ave ..

36 seconds ago

British woman in Spain revived after 6 hours in ca ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.