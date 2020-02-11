UrduPoint.com
Libya's January Oil Revenue Dropped To Zero Due To Port Blockade - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:15 PM

Libya received no revenue from oil exports in January, amid the Libyan National Army's (LNA) blockade of vital ports, and as such has incurred losses of more than 2.5 billion Libyan dinars ($1.77 billion), the country's Central Bank said in a report on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Libya received no revenue from oil exports in January, amid the Libyan National Army's (LNA) blockade of vital ports, and as such has incurred losses of more than 2.5 billion Libyan dinars ($1.77 billion), the country's Central Bank said in a report on Monday.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday that oil production fell from 1.04 million barrels per day on January 18 to 181,576 barrels per day on February 5. The company called on the LNA head to lift all blockades so that it could resume oil exports.

"The Libyan Central Bank urges everyone to immediately resume oil production and oil export since the loss of the only source of the state revenue leads to a political, economic and social crisis in the country.

The suspension of oil production and its export caused the loss of more than 2.5 billion Libyan dinars of direct income for January, as well as indirect income," the bank said in a report on the expenses of the Tripoli-based authorities on state needs.

The report also said that the Libyan treasury received no revenue from fuel sales on the local market last month.

In mid-January, the NOC warned that the possible shutdown of oil terminals would have far-reaching consequences for the national economy. The statement was a response to calls from Libyan tribal leaders and public figures to shut down oil terminals to protest the UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) alleged use of oil revenues to pay for foreign military support.

More Stories From Business

