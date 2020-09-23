CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted in the late hours of Tuesday the state of emergency from one of the country's largest oil ports, Zueitina, following a month-long hiatus.

On Friday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) said that it had reached an agreement with the rival Government of National Accord and tribal factions to conditionally lift a blockade from Libya's oilfields and terminals for a period of one month - the duration of talks between the two warring parties. Following this step, the NOC announced the resumption of oil production and export.

"During the past two days, we conducted a security assessment of Zueitina port and Zueitina Oil Company's fields.

The assessment was positive and it concluded that there is a significant improvement in the security situation that allows the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume production and exports to global markets. ... The operator of the Zueitina Oil Company has been instructed to initiate production arrangements," the NOC said in an official statement.

The blockade was initially introduced by the LNA in January in light of an escalation in violence between Libya's belligerents. According to the NOC, the loss of the country's budget has amounted to $9.8 billion as a result of the suspension of oil output.