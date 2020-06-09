UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Libya's National Oil Corporation Resumes Production at El Feel Oilfield

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday announced that oil production has resumed at the El Feel field in the southern part of the country, one day after resuming work at the Sharara field, and said that it was lifting force majeure on exports from both oilfields.

On Sunday, the NOC said that output was resuming at Sharara, the North African country's biggest oilfield, after a four-month suspension. The force majeure has been declared since January after Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, ordered to block Libyan ports, which were used for oil exports.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the resumption of oil production at El Feel oilfield on Sunday June 7, 2020 and confirms the lifting of force majeure on crude oil exports from the Sharara and El Feel fields as of Sunday and Monday, 07th and 08th June 2020 respectively," the NOC said.

According to the oil corporation, the production will amount to 12,000 barrels per day at the first phase, and will reach full capacity of 70,000 barrels per day over the next two weeks.

