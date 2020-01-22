UrduPoint.com
Libya's National Oil Corporation Welcomes US Calls For Restoring Oil Production

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Libya's National Oil Corporation Welcomes US Calls for Restoring Oil Production

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Tuesday showed its appreciation for the United States' calls to restore oil production in the North African country.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Libya voiced its concern over the recent suspension of the NOC's operations.

"We welcome calls by @USAEmbassyLibya to resume #NOC operations. Operations can only resume when illegal blockades are lifted.

Blockading hurts Libyan people and inflicts severe damage to the country's economy. All responsible parties should lift blockades and respect rule of law," the company tweeted.

Last weekend, the NOC announced an emergency due to its inability to ship oil from Libyan ports. According to the NOC, the shipping was stopped per the order of the Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The company noted that the partial suspension of oil exports was going to cost it $55 million per day.

