UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's National Oil Firm Says Militia Attack On Tripoli Headquarters Averted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Libya's National Oil Firm Says Militia Attack on Tripoli Headquarters Averted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday said that specialized guards put down an attempt by an armed group to storm its headquarters in Tripoli.

"This afternoon, armed outlaws attempted to forcefully enter the headquarters of the NOC in the Libyan capital, Tripoli... they drew weapons and attempted to break the fence," a statement from the company read.

The perpetrators caught by surprise the Petroleum Facilities Guard forces, an interior ministry branch charged with protecting oil facilities, the statement read.

A standoff ensued, with reinforcements arriving before the armed group "was dealt with and expelled without any human or material damage."

The NOC said that one of its executives received threats earlier in the day and that the authorities were notified. This attempted attack may be related, the statement posited.

The energy firm went on to thank the Petroleum Facilities Guard and compel them to protect the country's oil facilities against forces seeking to destabilize the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Storm Interior Ministry Company Oil Noc Tripoli Libya May From

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

21 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.