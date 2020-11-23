MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday said that specialized guards put down an attempt by an armed group to storm its headquarters in Tripoli.

"This afternoon, armed outlaws attempted to forcefully enter the headquarters of the NOC in the Libyan capital, Tripoli... they drew weapons and attempted to break the fence," a statement from the company read.

The perpetrators caught by surprise the Petroleum Facilities Guard forces, an interior ministry branch charged with protecting oil facilities, the statement read.

A standoff ensued, with reinforcements arriving before the armed group "was dealt with and expelled without any human or material damage."

The NOC said that one of its executives received threats earlier in the day and that the authorities were notified. This attempted attack may be related, the statement posited.

The energy firm went on to thank the Petroleum Facilities Guard and compel them to protect the country's oil facilities against forces seeking to destabilize the country.