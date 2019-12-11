UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's NOC Agrees To Total Buy-out Of Marathon Oil Stake

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Libya's NOC agrees to Total buy-out of Marathon Oil stake

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Libya's National Oil Corporation said Tuesday it had agreed to let French oil giant Total buy US outfit Marathon Oil's 16.33-percent stake in the country's Waha oil concessions for $650 million (586 million Euros).

The NOC said in a statement it had approved the deal after consulting the government of national unity in Tripoli.

Total would invest the money to develop the concessions, it added.

The Waha oil fields currently produce 300,000 barrels a day.

The NOC would also receive $150 million to fund social responsibility and durable development programmes near the oil sites, said the statement.

In March 2018, Total announced that it had acquired Marathon Oil Libya for $450 million, which held a 16.33-percent stake in the Waha oil fields.

The following month, the NOC said it wanted to re-examine the deal, which was done before they had received authorisation from the Libyan authorities.

The other shareholders in the Waha field are the NOC with 59.18 percent, ConocoPhillips with 16.33 percent and Hess with 8.16 percent. Waha Oil is totally held by NOC.

Libya currently produces around 1.2 millions barrels of oil a day, compared to the 1.6 million bpd produced before the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Noc Marathon Tripoli Buy Libya Money March 2018 Dictator From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.