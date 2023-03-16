The adoption of the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) in the United States will destabilize oil markets and "cause chaos" in the industry, Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The adoption of the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) in the United States will destabilize oil markets and "cause chaos" in the industry, Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik.

The NOPEC bill, approved by the US Senate's Judiciary Committee in May 2022, if adopted, will allow the US authorities to sue OPEC countries based on alleged violations of US antitrust law. The draft law also recognizes any joint actions of other countries aimed at limiting oil production for price fixing as illegal.

"If the NOPEC draft law goes into effect, it will likely cause chaos, confusion in the production, investments in and consumption of oil around the world. As a result, the oil industry will face challenges that will destabilize oil markets and lead them into the unknown," Oun said.

He also said that OPEC and OPEC+ had been successful in keeping the supply and demand in balance since 2016.

"Rising world oil prices is not necessarily connected with producers or OPEC members," the minister said.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud mentioned the NOPEC bill in the context of the price cap for Russian oil. He believes that the price ceiling's impact on the oil market and risks caused by it are similar to the US attempts to adopt the anti-monopoly bill.

In October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the US Congress had been considering the NOPEC bill for about 30 years, and it was some kind of an intimidation means, but it would never be adopted.