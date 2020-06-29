UrduPoint.com
Libya's Tribal Young Men Ready To Fight If Turkey Enters Oil Fields - Council Of Sheikhs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:47 PM

Libya's Tribal Young Men Ready to Fight If Turkey Enters Oil Fields - Council of Sheikhs

Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik in an interview that a great number of tribal young men were ready to engage in fighting if Turkey took over oil fields, controlled by the tribes

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik in an interview that a great number of tribal young men were ready to engage in fighting if Turkey took over oil fields, controlled by the tribes.

"We have a formidable number of young men ready to fight in the case of Turkish occupation of our lands. If they go for the oil fields, I assure you that they will head to training camps and we will wage a war on the oil fields. This is not a [preferred scenario] because I do not wish for the fields to be involved in political divisions or to drag the oil sector into the war because that will be harmful to the Libyans and to those who are our allies among the Europeans and Americans," Al-Haleeq said.

