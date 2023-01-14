Lifting of US Debt Ceiling Should Be Done Without Conditions, Talks Ongoing - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Congress should lift the US debt ceiling in a bipartisan way as was done in the past without any preconditions and the Biden administration continues to communicate with lawmakers on the issue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We will not be doing any negotiation over the debt ceiling," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Congress is going to need to raise the debt limit without condition. So that is not what the discussion that we're having."

The Biden administration is not considering an elimination of the debt ceiling as such and that is not a part of the ongoing discussions, Jean-Pierre said.

According to the White House, Congress should not wait until June to raise the national debt ceiling even though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assesses it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted by that time.

Earlier on Friday, Yellen sent a letter to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urging Congress to take timely action to avert a potential default by raising the statutory debt limit.

In December 2021, Congress increased the statutory debt limit to about $31.381 trillion.

The issue of lifting the debt limit has become a yearly political fight between the party in power and its rivals. A drawn-out struggle to raise the US debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its triple-A credit status.