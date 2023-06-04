UrduPoint.com

Lighting Strike Sparks Fire At Oil Tank Farm In Louisiana - Police

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Lighting Strike Sparks Fire at Oil Tank Farm in Louisiana - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) A fire has erupted at an oil tank farm in the city of Lake Charles in the US state of Louisiana after it was struck by lightning on Saturday, police said.

"One of the storage tanks located at the Calcasieu Refining Facility sustained a lightning strike shortly before 2:00 p.m. afternoon (19:00 GMT).

The lighting strike ignited the product inside (Naphtha) of it and it became engulfed in flames," the police said in a statement.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the surrounding area within 1.5 miles of the incident, the police added, sharing photos of the blaze and a plume of black smoke from it.

No injuries have been reported, the NBC broadcaster said.

