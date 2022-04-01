Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Hundreds of climate activists have blocked access roads to 10 oil terminals across the UK in protest against the use of fossil fuels and to call on the government to stop any expansion of oil and gas production, the Just Stop Oil environmental group said on Friday.

"Hundreds of supporters of #JustStopOil have blocked key oil terminals at 10 sites across the country with potential on fuel supplies to London and the South East," the group tweeted.

Just Stop Oil also posted images of people sitting at the entrance of oil terminals and on top of tankers in Essex, Birmingham and Southampton.

Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and other environmental campaign groups said that they supported the protest and had asked their activists to join it.

Police departments from Essex and Birmingham have confirmed that they are dealing with incidents at different sites. At least six people have been arrested at one of the protests.