Limited Number Of US Troops To Remain In Syria To Protect Oil Fields - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:25 PM

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that a limited number of US troops will stay in Syria to protect the oil there and will decide in due time what to do with it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that a limited number of US troops will stay in Syria to protect the oil there and will decide in due time what to do with it.

"We've secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil, and we're going to be protecting it and we'll be deciding what we are going to do with it in the future," Trump said.

