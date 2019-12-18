Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC execution: Chinese Consul General

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has observed that Pakistan offers ample opportunities of trade for Chinese businessmen in almost all the sectors or sub-sectors of economy to become closest trading partner of China

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has observed that Pakistan offers ample opportunities of trade for Chinese businessmen in almost all the sectors or sub-sectors of economy to become closest trading partner of China.While talking to Chinese Lahore Consul General Long Dingbin along with the PIAF delegation here at Chinese Consulate, he said that in the context of ongoing project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the importance of private to private contacts had mounted, and in this scenario, trade and industrial associations role has widened.He mentioned Lahore has a special significance being the hub of business activities in Punjab.

Both public and private sector organizations were striving hard to fully exploit trade and investment potential of Punjab in collaboration with foreign investors, he said and added that China was first choice for Pakistani businessmen to join hands for joint ventures.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin underscored that limitless opportunities existed as a result of CPEC's execution and emphasized that Pakistan needed to bring about far-reaching reforms in various socio-economic sectors to get maximum advantage of CPEC.

He also highlighted China's experience of miraculous reforms that changed the destiny of China.The both sides emphasized that greater synergies may be created to deepen linkages between Western China and Pakistan.

They noted that rising cost of labor in China as well as labor shortages were an opportunity for Pakistan to devise attractive policies which can help relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan.