Liquefied natural gas (LNG) Production in Russia Decreased by 5.7% Y-O-Y in January-April - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 5.7% in the first four months of 2023 to 10.8 million tonnes when compared to the same period in 2022, and decreased by 1.2% in April to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Liquefied natural gas...

produced 2.8 million tons, which is 1.2% less than in April 2022, and 3% less than in March 2023. In the first four months of 2023, LNG production decreased by 5.7% compared with January-April 2022 and amounted to 10.8 million tons," the report said.

According to Rosstat, LNG production in Russia amounted to 32.5 million tonnes in 2022, which is 8.1% more than in 2021.