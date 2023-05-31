UrduPoint.com

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Production In Russia Decreased By 5.7% Y-O-Y In January-April - Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) Production in Russia Decreased by 5.7% Y-O-Y in January-April - Rosstat

The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 5.7% in the first four months of 2023 to 10.8 million tonnes when compared to the same period in 2022, and decreased by 1.2% in April to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 5.7% in the first four months of 2023 to 10.8 million tonnes when compared to the same period in 2022, and decreased by 1.2% in April to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Liquefied natural gas...

produced 2.8 million tons, which is 1.2% less than in April 2022, and 3% less than in March 2023. In the first four months of 2023, LNG production decreased by 5.7% compared with January-April 2022 and amounted to 10.8 million tons," the report said.

According to Rosstat, LNG production in Russia amounted to 32.5 million tonnes in 2022, which is 8.1% more than in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Same March April Gas Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses indu ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses industrial decarbonisation ahead o ..

10 minutes ago
 SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools i ..

SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools in 494 mosques

10 minutes ago
 Canada to Introduce Mandatory Health Warnings on I ..

Canada to Introduce Mandatory Health Warnings on Individual Cigarettes - Health ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP in April Up by 3.3% in Annual Terms - ..

Russia's GDP in April Up by 3.3% in Annual Terms - Economy Development Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) dis ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) discloses proposals for upcoming ..

5 minutes ago
 Prizes, certificates distributed among successful ..

Prizes, certificates distributed among successful students of annual exams

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.