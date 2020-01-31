UrduPoint.com
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Expects Reasonable Reduction In Commodity Price

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:57 PM

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) expects reasonable reduction in commodity price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Friday said a reasonable reduction in the commodity price was expected in the country after the slump in international market.

"In the previous month, the contract price (CP) of per metric ton LPG was $583, while the current CP is around $533, which means there will be substantial decrease in the commodity price," he said while talking to APP.

He said almost 200 LPG marketing companies were operating across the country and providing the gas to consumers at the rates notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Last year, he said the country imported around 224,026 MT LPG and produced 793,952 MT locally, adding the commodity supply remained smooth due to effective policies introduced by the Petroleum Division.

He said all credit of stable LPG price and uninterrupted supply went to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

"It is the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that it has ended monopoly of the mafia in LPG industry by providing level playing field to all companies with equal distribution of the product." Khokhar said Pakistan Petroleum Limited had started giving equal share of domestically produced LPG to all companies, and hoped that other producers would also follow the government guidelines to create an environment of competition, smashing the cartels. "Its ultimate benefit will go to the end users." � Khokhar said the association had been struggling for the last 12 years for equal distribution LPG quota among marketing companies.

He said the LPGIAP would ensure availability of LPG to consumers on prescribed rates across the country.

