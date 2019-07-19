- Home
Liquid Foreign Reserves Of Country Stood At US$15,294.2 Million: State Bank Of Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:04 AM
The total liquid foreign reserves of the country by July 12, 2019 was stood at US$15,249.2 million, whereas foreign reserves held by the country was increased by US$918 million during the week under review
According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was recorded at US$ 8,001.
3 million.
Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks was registered at US$7,247.9 million, hence the total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 15,249.2 million.
During the week ending on July 12, 2019, SBP received the first tranche of US$991.4 million from International Monetary Fund. After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by US$918 million during the week, it added