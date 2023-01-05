Liquid foreign reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 11,422.5 million as of December 30, 2022, says a press release issued here on Thursday by State bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 11,422.5 million as of December 30, 2022, says a press release issued here on Thursday by State bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 5,576.

5 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,846.0 million iii)Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 11,422.5 million During the week ended on 30-Dec-2022, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 245 million to US$ 5,576.5 million due to external debt repayment.