Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14,992.9 million on October 4, 2019, a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) press release said here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the SBP: US$ 7,757.

6 m ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,235.3m iii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 14,992.9m During the week ending October 4, SBP's reserves increased by US$16 million to US$7,757.6 million.

