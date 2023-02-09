UrduPoint.com

Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand At US$ 8,539.6 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 8,539.6 million as of Feb 03, 2023, says a press release issued here on Thursday

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 8,539.6 million as of Feb 03, 2023, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 2,916.

7 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,622.9 million iii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 8,539.6 million During the week ending on Feb. 03, 2023, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 170 million to US$ 2,916.7 million due to external debt repayments.

