Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 8,539.6 million as of Feb 03, 2023, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 2,916.

7 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,622.9 million iii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 8,539.6 million During the week ending on Feb. 03, 2023, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 170 million to US$ 2,916.7 million due to external debt repayments.