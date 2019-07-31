Liquified Petroleum Gas prices increased

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday increased the prices of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), says in media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday increased the prices of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), says in media reports.According to a notification, the Ogra has increased the LPG price of domestic cylinder from Rs.

1331 to RS.

1350, while commercial cylinder prices increased from Rs 5100 to Rs 5194. The LPG per kilogram price has fixed of Rs 114 and 40 pasa.According to media reports, Ogra has increased LPG price of Rs 1 and 69 pasas for kilogram. Now after increase in prices the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders have increased Rs 19 and Rs 94 respectively.