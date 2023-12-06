Open Menu

List Of Skilled Workers Forwarded To SIDB For Consideration In AF Loan Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

List of skilled workers forwarded to SIDB for consideration in AF loan scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A list of skilled workers who have received training in the first phase of the Accelerated Skill Development Program for Newly Merged Districts, in various vocational and technical trainings, has been forwarded to the Small Industries Development board(SIDB) for consideration in the microfinance scheme of the Akhuwat Foundation.

In this regard, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education, and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah had issued instructions to the relevant authorities, while the Secretary of Industries and Commerce also instructed the quarter's concern in the steering committee meeting held a few days ago regarding the Akhuwat project.

Through this facility, skilled persons who have received training under the mentioned program in the merged districts will be able to get interest-free loans through the Akhuwat Foundation enabling them to start their businesses and employment.

