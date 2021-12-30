Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Lithuania is in discussion with the European Commission about an aid package of 130 million Euros ($147 million) to back domestic businesses hit by issues in trade relations with China, the country's Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lithuania is negotiating with the European Commission on the possibility for companies experiencing difficulties due to Chinese actions to benefit from preferential loans for up to 12 months to ensure (these) companies are operating. The planned allocation is 130 million euros," the ministry said in a statement.

The Lithuanian government agreed to the ministry's proposal to provide 6 million euros to find new markets for national goods, as well as for the certification of products intended for export.

Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite did not rule out even more financial aid packages to businesses in the future, according to the statement.

Lithuania-China ties took a dive after Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory, opened a representative office in Vilnius last month. In response to the move, China downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.

Earlier this month, Lithuanian businessmen complained that their goods were being blocked in Chinese ports, alleging that Beijing removed Lithuanian companies from its customs system, another measure to punish Vilnius for the Taiwan issue. China denied the claim.