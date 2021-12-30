UrduPoint.com

Lithuania In Talks With EU Commission For $147Mln Funding To Support Business

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Lithuania is in discussion with the European Commission about an aid package of 130 million Euros ($147 million) to back domestic businesses hit by issues in trade relations with China, the country's Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lithuania is negotiating with the European Commission on the possibility for companies experiencing difficulties due to Chinese actions to benefit from preferential loans for up to 12 months to ensure (these) companies are operating. The planned allocation is 130 million euros," the ministry said in a statement.

The Lithuanian government agreed to the ministry's proposal to provide 6 million euros to find new markets for national goods, as well as for the certification of products intended for export.

Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite did not rule out even more financial aid packages to businesses in the future, according to the statement.

Lithuania-China ties took a dive after Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory, opened a representative office in Vilnius last month. In response to the move, China downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.

Earlier this month, Lithuanian businessmen complained that their goods were being blocked in Chinese ports, alleging that Beijing removed Lithuanian companies from its customs system, another measure to punish Vilnius for the Taiwan issue. China denied the claim.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Beijing Vilnius Lithuania Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

11 minutes ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

11 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

14 minutes ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.