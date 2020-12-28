Lithuania Reports Spill of Up to 2,000 Tonnes of Oil Into Baltic Sea

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Around 2,000 tonnes of oil leaked into the Baltic Sea as a result of a hose rupture at a Polish-owned oil terminal in Lithuania's Butinge town, Lithuanian Minister of Environment Simonas Gentvilas said on Monday.

"As a result of a hose rupture at a Butinge oil terminal, owned by Polish oil processing and import company Orlen Lietuva, around 1,000-2,000 tons of oil was spilled on Monday," Gentvilas told Lithuanian Radio.

According to the minister, the oil was spilled from a buoy at the terminal via the faulty hose at a time when it was not connected to a tanker.

"Weather conditions in the Baltic Sea are bad, so the oil patch is hard to be physically seen, but according to preliminary estimates, it covers 1,000 square meters [10,763 square feet] of water surface. Experts say that the patch is moving toward the Latvian side, but if it does not change the direction and no new contaminants are spilled, it quite likely will not reach the shore " Gentvilas said.

The Latvian authorities were notified of the accident at around 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT). They will send a helicopter to estimate the size of the oil patch in the open sea from above.