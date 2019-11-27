Lithuanian President Says Ukraine Could Use LNG Terminal in Klaipeda for Gas Deliveries

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday that Ukraine could use the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Klaipeda as well as the pipeline between Lithuania and Poland, which is being constructed now, to ensure gas deliveries bypassing Russia

The remarks were made by Nauseda on the sidelines of the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Vilnius, organized as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Baltic nation.

"President Gitanas Nauseda suggested using alternative gas supply through the existing and future infrastructure - a functioning LNG terminal in Klaipeda and a Polish-Lithuanian gas interconnection," the Lithuanian presidential press service said in a statement.

The Lithuanian leader pointed out the importance of developing bilateral energy cooperation as well as efforts, aimed at boosting energy and nuclear security.

"The President encouraged Ukraine to continue actively pursuing energy independence and synchronization of the power grids with Europe, which would increase Ukraine's resistance to Russian influence," the press service noted.

Nauseda added that Lithuania wanted Ukraine to become a "more competitive market player in the region."

Ukraine remains dependent on gas deliveries from Russia but Moscow and Kiev have not yet reached agreement on extending the existing gas transit deal, which expires in the end of the year, or signing a new one.