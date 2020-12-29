UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian President Signs 2021 Budget, Expects 7-Percent Deficit Due To COVID Relief Fund

Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Lithuanian President Signs 2021 Budget, Expects 7-Percent Deficit Due to COVID Relief Fund

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has signed the 2021 national budget that envisages a 7-percent GDP deficit due to the implementation of the COVID-19 relief fund that allocates an additional 400 million Euros ($490 million) to the health care system and an extra 350 million euros to the pension system, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

On December 22, the Lithuanian parliament adopted the national budget for next year, with 77 lawmakers supporting the draft, two legislators opposing it and 49 abstaining.

"Four years before the pandemic, Lithuania had surplus public finance. Now, strong pre-crisis positions allow us to help the health care system, population and the country's business to counter the pandemic's challenges. A seven percent deficit of the GDP next year should be a short-term phenomenon, these are temporary relief measures and they can not turn into permanent costs," Nauseda said, as quoted by his office.

Chief Economic and Social Policy Adviser to the President Simonas Krepsta added that Lithuania would implement a range of relief measures in 2021 to support the national health care system and the country's population, particularly the elderly.

"Today, the president has signed a draft of the national budget, including all the respective acts. First, a massive relief package has been formed for our health care system. Second, a relief package [has been designed] to maintain and support the population's income and business endurance. Third, to solve such deep-rooted problems as the poverty among the elderly," Krepsta said at a press conference.

The adviser added that the health care sector would receive an extra 400 million euros in 2021, compared to this year, while the financing of the pension system would increase by 340 million euros.

According to the 2020 budget of Lithuania, the country allocated 2.28 billion euros to finance the health care sector, while Lithuania's social security and employment sector received 6.2 billion euros. In 2019, the country's finance ministry registered a 0.1 percent positive balance of the national GDP. The ministry expected that in 2020 the GDP would increase by 0.2 percent.

