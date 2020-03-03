Little investment in tourism paybacks more: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Pakistani businessmen should focus unconventional sectors like tourism that paybacks more than enough with a little investment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistani businessmen should focus unconventional sectors like tourism that paybacks more than enough with a little investment.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested this in a meeting with a group of businessmen here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

He said that private sector should come forward while government should ensure provision of all necessities and infrastructure development for the promotion of tourism industry. "Proper attention and public-private partnership is needed as country has all attractions and natural beauty for the foreigners and local tourists. Most of the destinations in Pakistan are still a hidden and untapped treasure," he maintained.

He said that tourism industry of Pakistan could inject billions of Dollars to the national economy besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer. "Our country is endowed with all ingredients to attract foreign tourists but dire need is to market itself as a tourism hub at the international level. Therefore private sector should invest in tourism industry as rate of return is very high," he argued.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Lahore Chamber could play an important role in promotion of tourism sector of Punjab, and festivals with safety measures could also attract foreign tourists.

Despite having beautiful landscapes, sceneries, historical heritage, mountains and other attractive places for international tourists, earnings from tourism sector was negligible just because of lack in marketing for which Pakistani missions abroad would have to take the lead in highlighting soft image of the country.

LCCI President said that changes in educational syllabus would help familiarize the new generation with beautiful places of Pakistan. "Every nook and corner of Pakistan is worth-seeing provided we glorify it in a way that the foreign tourists come to see our civilization which is, no doubt, our pride. This will also help improve the softimage of Pakistan world over," he said.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that financing should be made easier to attract investment in tourism industry. They said that Pakistan's invaluable historic heritage, thrilling sports and terrific civilization of people living in mountains, deserts and on the banks of rivers was the real face of Pakistan which must be highlighted before the international community.

