Livelihoods can be improved through public-private partnership: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that livelihoods can be improved through a public-private partnership.

The minister, addressing United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Conference aimed at building back better for flood-affected communities in Pakistan, said that floods affected one-third of the country last year.

He said the relief operations were carried out in the affected areas with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The minister said the recovery phase was the most difficult and that the friendly countries had provided a lot of help to the flood victims.

"For the first time in history it happened that we did not have money for the development budget", he added.

He said that financial assistance was provided to the flood victims by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had fulfilled all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at this time.