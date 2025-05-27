Livestock card phase-II launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) After successful completion of first phase, the livestock department has commenced the registration process for the second phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card Scheme across Faisalabad Division, said Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar.

He said that under second phase, the registered livestock cardholders would be eligible to withdraw up to 30% of the loan amount in cash and purchase essential livestock supplies including Vanda, silage and mineral mixture, etc. from the authorized dealers.

He said that the scheme offers interest-free loans ranging from Rs.135,000 to Rs.540,000 to the farmers owning between 5 and 20 animals with a repayment period starting in the seventh month after six months of utilization.

About eligibility for this scheme, Dr Nadeem Badar said that the applicant must be residents of Punjab. He should get himself registered with the Livestock Department’s 9211 system. He should possess a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and he should be registered under his own name as farmers (male or female). He should also have an active mobile SIM in his name and maintain a clean credit history verified through the Electronic Credit Information Bureau.

His CNIC would also be verified through NADRA and NACTA.

Director Livestock said that the intending farmers should send an SMS from their registered mobile number to 8070 in the format (PLC [space] CNIC number). Their selection would be made on “first come, first served” basis to ensure transparency. The Urban Unit under Livestock Department would conduct verification of the applicant and his livestock.

Dr. Badar said that Phase-II of CM Livestock Card has been launched so that the livestock farmers could avail benefit from this scheme at maximum extent.

He said that the applicants who successfully repaid their Phase-I loans must reapply but will receive preference in the new phase. He termed the initiative “revolutionary” for enhancing economic independence of the farmers, improving animal care and revitalizing the rural economy.

“This is a golden opportunity for livestock farmers to benefit from the government’s support for sustainable rural development”, he added.