Livestock sector key for agriculture development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Livestock has very important role in agricultural as well as in national economy, besides it has potential to alleviate poverty from the country.

This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan while addressing remodeling ceremony of Angora Rabbits, which was held at Livestock Research Station.

Chairman PARC also highlighted the importance of products and services of the PARC for the national and international consumers.

He appreciated the efforts of PARC and NARC scientists and encouraged them for devoting their energies and potential for the betterment of livestock and agriculture in general and for the country in particular.

Dr Azeem Khan also said that wool of Angora Rabbit has also very importance and it could contribute the economic resources of the country as Angora produces world's finest and warmest wool.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Johar Ali, Member, Animal Sciences Division (ASD), PARC highlighted the importance of animal breeds and their products.

He highlighted the importance of Angora Rabbits for the improvement of livelihood of farming community in cooler region.

Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan, CEO, Livestock and Dairy Development board (LDDB) highlighted the prime minister's initiatives in livestock sector and jointly inaugurated the calf fattening component at NARC.

Dr M Iqbal Anjum, Program Leader, Livestock Research Station shared the detailed information on the remodelling of Angora Rabbitry and sub-project of PM Initiative "Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan" being implemented at LRS under LDDB.