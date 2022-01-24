Livestream selling boosted the selling of Pakistani goods in the Chinese market, and Pakistan could learn from the successful model of e-commerce in China, noted Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy in China

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Livestream selling boosted the selling of Pakistani goods in the Chinese market, and Pakistan could learn from the successful model of e-commerce in China, noted Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy in China.

According to Chin's leading short-form video platform Kuaishou, a livestream selling of Pakistani products featured by Badar uz Zaman during the 2022 Online Lunar Year's Shopping Festival received more than 53 million exposures, more than 2.33 million views and more than 12,000 orders.

In the livestream selling studio, Badar uz Zaman introduced Pakistani culture and food to the audience online.

He also spoke highly of the important role of livestreaming e-commerce in boosting consumption and promoting consumption upgrading in China.

"The smartphone penetration is increasing in Pakistan; there are many users that are getting the 4g connections," he told China Economic Net.

However, he added, there are a few e-commerce applications and websites working in Pakistan, so at least 10 to 15 e-commerce players from China could enter the Pakistani market.

� Badar uz Zaman recommended Chinese e-commerce companies to set up warehouses and delivery systems in Pakistan.

"Chinese digital payment service companies are also needed," he further said, adding that it will develop a complete eco system and Pakistani people could enjoy the convenience of e-commerce then.

As per Shu Jueting, spokesperson from MOFCOM, during the Shopping Festival, MOFCOM will be holding livestreaming events for specialty products from SCO members, so as to promote the products of their home country in the Chinese market.

Jointly organized by Chinese departments including the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the 2022 Online Lunar Yea's Shopping Festival was launched on January 10, and will last for a month until February 7.