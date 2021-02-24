Lloyds bank says 2020 profit slumps to 865 mn on virus hit

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday posted a near 65-percent slump in 2020 net profit on the back of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday posted a near 65-percent slump in 2020 net profit on the back of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit after tax nosedived to �865 million ($1.2 billion, 1.0 billion Euros) last year, from �2.46 billion in 2019, LBG said, hit by a �4.2 billion impairment charge on the deteriorating economic outlook.