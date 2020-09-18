LNA Chief Haftar Says Libya Resumes Oil Production, Export

The Libyan National Army (LNA)'s chief, Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that Libya was resuming oil production and export after months-long suspension

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA)'s chief, Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that Libya was resuming oil production and export after months-long suspension.

"In light of deterioration of Libyan citizens' living conditions, the LNA armed forces' general staff ...

has decided to resume production and export of oil, abiding by all the conditions and measures that guarantee fair distribution of the income and its non-usage for sponsoring terrorism," Haftar said, as aired on the LNA's Facebook account.

Most Libya's oil fields and ports were closed since January amid the ongoing armed conflict between the LNA and the rival Government of National Accord.