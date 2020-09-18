UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNA Chief Haftar Says Libya Resumes Oil Production, Export

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

LNA Chief Haftar Says Libya Resumes Oil Production, Export

The Libyan National Army (LNA)'s chief, Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that Libya was resuming oil production and export after months-long suspension

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA)'s chief, Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that Libya was resuming oil production and export after months-long suspension.

"In light of deterioration of Libyan citizens' living conditions, the LNA armed forces' general staff ...

has decided to resume production and export of oil, abiding by all the conditions and measures that guarantee fair distribution of the income and its non-usage for sponsoring terrorism," Haftar said, as aired on the LNA's Facebook account.

Most Libya's oil fields and ports were closed since January amid the ongoing armed conflict between the LNA and the rival Government of National Accord.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Facebook Oil Libya January All Government

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

10 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

41 minutes ago

France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Ammunition Blast Hits Iraqi Military Base in North ..

4 minutes ago

RECAST - France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.