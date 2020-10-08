LNG Demand to Almost Double by 2045 With Asia-Pacific Being Leading Importer - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will almost double over the next 25 years, growing from 355 million tonnes (mt) in 2019 to 690 mt in 2045, with Asia-Pacific region remaining the largest importer of this source of energy, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook report on Thursday.

"LNG demand is expected to grow from 355 million tonnes (mt) in 2019 to 690 mt in 2045. The number of importers is projected to rise, with many countries forming so-called niche markets, typically with LNG imports below 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). While 44 countries import LNG at present, the number of LNG importing countries could reach more than 50 by 2045," the report read.

India and China will be the largest growing market for LNG, while the Asia-Pacific region as a whole will require 510 mt of LNG by 2045 versus 246 mt last year, according to OPEC.

At the same time, the global energy demand, which features all sources of energy, is forecast to increase from 289 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in 2019 to 361 mboe/d in 2045, the cartel added.

"In this period, energy demand in non-OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] countries is expected to increase by 76.5 mboe/d, while demand in the OECD is estimated to drop by around 4.4 mboe/d," the report read.

India and China again will be the main drivers of demand growth in the non-OECD region, while the Western countries will decrease their consumption as they move towards energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies, according to OPEC.