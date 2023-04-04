Close
LNG Exports From US To Europe Jump 140% In 2022 - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LNG Exports From US to Europe Jump 140% in 2022 - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Europe increased by 140% to 56 billion cubic meters in 2022 year-on-year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"In 2022, the US exported 56 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe.

That is 40% of Europe's total imports, it is 140% increase over LNG exports to Europe the previous year," Blinken said after a bilateral meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union started seeking ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the US, Qatar and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.

