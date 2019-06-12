LNG price increased by Sui Northern and Southern Systems

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit for Sui Southern System, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Southern System is $ 10.95 per unit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) The price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit for Sui Southern System, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Southern System is $ 10.95 per unit.Likewise, for Sui Northern System the price increased by $ 0.

56 per unit, for sui southern system the price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit and for sui southern system the LNG sale price increased by $ 0.56 per unit, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Northern System increased to $ 11.01 per unit.Ends