UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNG Price Increased By Sui Northern And Southern Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

LNG price increased by Sui Northern and Southern Systems

The price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit for Sui Southern System, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Southern System is $ 10.95 per unit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) The price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit for Sui Southern System, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Southern System is $ 10.95 per unit.Likewise, for Sui Northern System the price increased by $ 0.

56 per unit, for sui southern system the price of LNG increased by $ 0.57 per unit and for sui southern system the LNG sale price increased by $ 0.56 per unit, after which the new price of LNG for Sui Northern System increased to $ 11.01 per unit.Ends

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Twitter Sale Price June Muslim Government Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

6 minutes ago

Uplift of merged Tribal areas need our special att ..

2 minutes ago

Education is must for making progress : President ..

2 minutes ago

Accountability Court sends Hamza for 14 days reman ..

2 minutes ago

EU Seeks to Avoid Risks in Synchronizing Electrici ..

8 minutes ago

UNICEF chief voices concern over 19 Sudanese child ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.