UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNG Procurement In Line With Global Average: PD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

LNG procurement in line with global average: PD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday clarified some facts of media reports about Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes' recent procurement, describing it 'in line with global average for the importing countries.' "Roughly one-third of our monthly LNG purchases are on 'spot' basis (and the remaining two-thirds on long-term contract basis) which is basically in line with global average for the LNG importing countries," the PD said in a news release.

It maintained that the spot LNG commodity price had spiked recently to over $15 per MMBTU [Million British Thermal Unit] due to a variety of supply-related issues such as curtailment from Exxon's facility in Papua New Guinea and demand-related factors (higher in China & Japan due to warmer weather).

Therefore, the Pakistan LNG Limited board was forced to accept four LNG spot tenders at $15 per MMBTU price for September 2021; otherwise, the reliance on replacement fuel like furnace oil, which was even more expensive, would have resulted in September power prices, higher by at least 20 per cent.

"Moreover, if, due to RLNG shortage, we are forced to burn diesel to fulfill summer power demand, the resultant incremental electricity generation cost in September would be almost 50% more expensive. So, it's the lesser of the two evils," the PD noted and said "Finally, if we don't have enough RLNG in the system, the 'opportunity cost' of forced gas load shedding for the industrial sector also has to be accounted for.

" The PD said crude oil prices were currently around $75 per barrel (and the price of imported coal had also increased by almost 45 percent since January this year), so the prices of most energy related commodities were on the upward trend due to higher demand & limited supply factors internationally as economies opened up in the post-COVID scenario.

To the critics who question the 'timing' of various spot LNG purchases, it said no one, without a crystal ball, could perfectly time or beat an international commodity market. "There is also no evidence-based correlation between the spot purchase timing (i.e. earlier or later) and the actual price of LNG as it varies (up and down) from time to time due to a host of demand-supply factors."As a matter of policy, the PD said Pakistan could opt for 100% long-term contract purchases (either on a fixed $ per MMBTU, or a fixed percentage of varying Crude Oil price), but even that would expose it to an 'opportunity cost' should the spot prices fall at any stage due to any number of reasons.

The PD said it was doubling its efforts to enhance local gas production "by launching the next exploration & production bidding round, targeting high-potential 'surrendered' and 'under litigation' blocks, by the year end, In Sha Allah."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Weather Shortage Electricity China Oil Price Papua New Guinea Japan January September Gas Market Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

White House Confirms 1st Group of Afghans Who Help ..

3 minutes ago

Khidmat Markaz facility at LHC Bar soon

3 minutes ago

Two more Indian cricketers test Covid-19 positive ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

18 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

18 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.