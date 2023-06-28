LNG Production in Russia Down 3.8% in January-May Year-on-Year - Statistics Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 3.8% in January-May 2023 year-on-year to 13.7 million tonnes, whereas in May it increased by 4.1% to 2.9 million tonnes, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amounted to 2.9 million tonnes (in May 2023), which is 4.1% more than in May 2022, and 4.2% more than in April 2023. The LNG production has decreased by 3.

8% to 13.7 million tonnes within the first five months of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022," the service said in a statement.

The LNG production in Russia amounted to 32.5 million tonnes in 2022, which is 8.1% more than in 2021, according to the data provided by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service.

Russia's oil refining industry in May decreased petrol production by 1.1% year-on-year to 3.5 million tonnes, and diesel fuel increased by 2.7% to 6.9 million tonnes, the report said.