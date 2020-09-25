LNG terminals running at full capacity; increased-power FSRU being arranged: Petroleum Division

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday said two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals were running at their full capacity and the government was making efforts to replace existing FSRU with enhanced capacity unit to meet energy needs of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday said two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals were running at their full capacity and the government was making efforts to replace existing FSRU with enhanced capacity unit to meet energy needs of the country.

"Perhaps, Mr Ismail does not know that presently the terminals are running at full capacity and more LNG cannot be moved from Port Qasim to Pakland, from where the distribution network of SSGC draws its gas," the PD said in a press statement.

The statement came in response to a television interview of PML-N's senior leader Miftah Ismail, who stated "the current government had neglected the gas sector and could not foresee the increase in gap of supply & demand situation in the country." The PD said laying of a 17-kilomter gas pipeline from Port Qasim to Pakland was 'essential' to ensure improved supply to Karachi as the commodity demand would further increase in December and January.

"The same situation will happen in December and January. So to bring in more than 1200mmcfd gas, this 17-km line is essential. There is sufficient capacity to move gas up to country for now." It said Miftah Ismail, who had been the chairman of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) board, was either unaware of the gas supply operations or his information was old. "But the most telling is his sidestepping the question by stating that his government built 1100-km line, and present government cannot build 17-km line." The PD said the pipeline laying was not the issue, adding it was the Sindh government's property from where the 17-KM line had to cross, but ROW [Right of Way} had not been given so far.

It said fresh orders had been issued to the SSGC to engage the Sindh government for allotment of Right-of-Way for construction of 17- kilometer pipeline from Port Qasim.

The PD clarified that during 2013-18, not a single oil and gas exploration block had been awarded by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. "The 115 discoveries which were made during that time, was the result of the blocks auctioned by previous governments." The PD said the incumbent government had auctioned 10 new Exploration and Production blocks last year and was going "to auction 20 blocks in next month and more offshore blocks in December. This step will accelerate the process of exploration and production activities in the country." It said all long-term LNG contracts were signed by the previous government. "The present government is pursuing spot purchases of LNG to import gas at possible lowest rates for maximum utilization of both terminals. This government has taken steps to encourage private sector for construction of five LNG terminals." Moreover, it said "the necessary coordination is afoot for replacement of existing FSRU [Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit] with enhanced capacity unit after the necessary approval by ECC & Cabinet."It said the current government was fully cognizant of gas situation in the country.

In the light of depleted indigenous gas reserves and increased demand, the Petroleum Division had recently organized a 'Gas Seminar' which was attended by national and international energy experts, who presented ideas for gas supply options (indigenous/import), financial sustainability & Weighted Average Cost of Gas, Gas infrastructure development needs and Open Access Regime for LNG.