Loan Agreement For Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project Signed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:24 PM
This significant financing comes as a result of the Kuwait Fund's commitment to extend a total of 100 million dollars to support the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) A Subsidiary Loan Agreement worth 25 million for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project was signed in Islamabad today.
It was signed between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Water and Power Development Authority.
This significant financing comes as a result of the Kuwait Fund's commitment to extend a total of 100 million Dollars to support the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. The total financing will be disbursed through four equal loans, each amounting to 25 million dollars. The first loan agreement was signed between the Government of Pakistan and the Kuwait Fund this month.
The Mohmand Dam is a comprehensive infrastructure project designed to address multiple needs.
It aims to generate approximately 2,862 GWH of electricity annually with an installed capacity of 800 MW, significantly reducing the existing energy supply gap.
Additionally, the dam will create an active storage reservoir with a capacity of about 1,594 million cubic meters, ensuring a reliable and sustained supply of irrigation water.
The 213-meter high structure will also play a critical role in flood control, mitigating the risk of flood damage and providing essential flood protection.
Furthermore, the project will supply 13.32 cubic meters per second of drinking water to Peshawar.
Recent Stories
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
More Stories From Business
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units7 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project26 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI39 minutes ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers52 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower33 minutes ago
-
2 new UAF sugarcane varieties approved for commercialisation2 hours ago
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-253 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 9 paisa against Dollar33 minutes ago
-
European stocks slide on French vote jitters33 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 June 202422 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola3 hours ago