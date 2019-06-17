UrduPoint.com
Loan Program Not Finalized With Pakistan So Far : Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:24 PM

Loan program not finalized with Pakistan so far : Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has clarified that the matter of extending loan amounting to 3.4 billion dollars as budgetary support to Pakistan has not been decided so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Asian Development Bank (ADB) has clarified that the matter of extending loan amounting to 3.4 billion dollars as budgetary support to Pakistan has not been decided so far.The ADB has issued this clarification after two ministers statement claiming that ADB will provide loan to the tune of 3.4 billion dollars to Pakistan.ADB country director in Pakistan Yang Xiaohong said in a statement that the talks are underway still.

The loan volume and other details are linked to approval from bank administration and board of directors.Two days earlier minister for development and planning Khusro Bakhtyar had claimed that an agreement on 3.

4 billion dollars loan between Pakistan and ADB has been signed and finance ministry has informed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in this respect.After his claim, advisor to PM on finance Abdul Hafiz Sheikh had also tweeted that ADB would provide loan amounting to 3.4 billion dollars to Pakistan.

He had also stated that during a meeting with ADB Country director general Liepach Wer ner on Saturday loan program for Pakistan was agreed upon. Bank will extend 3.4 billion dollars as budget support. 2.2 billion dollars will be received in the new financial year.

