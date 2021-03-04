LoC ceasefire to bring peace, stability in region: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( CACCI) life member said on Thursday that the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire declaration between Pakistan and India would help promote peace and stability in the region.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of traders, led by President Pakistan Furniture Importers Association Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza, CACCI Life Member Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it was a good omen for the people of the region that both nuclear armed neighbouring countries amicably agreed to a long-awaited meaningful ceasefire.

He said SAARC region possessed all resources to become an economic giant, but what was needed was setting of a direction with zeal, courage and sincerity.

He said region's huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills and help alleviate poverty besides overcoming unemployment.

Iftikhar Malik reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue utilising his best leadership flair and available resources for promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.