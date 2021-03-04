UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LoC Ceasefire To Bring Peace, Stability In Region: Iftikhar Malik

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

LoC ceasefire to bring peace, stability in region: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( CACCI) life member said on Thursday that the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire declaration between Pakistan and India would help promote peace and stability in the region.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of traders, led by President Pakistan Furniture Importers Association Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza, CACCI Life Member Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it was a good omen for the people of the region that both nuclear armed neighbouring countries amicably agreed to a long-awaited meaningful ceasefire.

He said SAARC region possessed all resources to become an economic giant, but what was needed was setting of a direction with zeal, courage and sincerity.

He said region's huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills and help alleviate poverty besides overcoming unemployment.

Iftikhar Malik reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue utilising his best leadership flair and available resources for promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chambers Of Commerce Nuclear All Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 minute ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

30 seconds ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

32 seconds ago

Migratory birds start return flight

3 minutes ago

Opposition's money-making politics causes damage t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.