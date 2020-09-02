UrduPoint.com
Local Assembling Of Electric Buses Will Start Next Year, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:04 PM

Local assembling of electric buses will start next year, says Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says the government is focusing on the electric vehicles and it will bring revolution in the transport sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the local assembling of electric buses would start next year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday , he said the domestic manufacturing of these buses will start in three year time.

He said the government is focusing on the electric vehicles and it will bring revolution in the transport sector.

The Minister for Science and Technology said high technology farms will be developed in order to promote the production of unconventional crops.

Fawad Chaudhary said the cabinet has approved industrial and medical use of hemp. For the cultivation of hemp, sites have been identified in Peshawar, Jhelum and Chakwal.

